Source: King Khama is back –Newsday Zimbabwe

KHAMA Billiat

KHAMA Billiat was yesterday named in the Warriors’ squad for their back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers hours after reversing his decision to retire from international football.

The Yadah star announced “I love my country and stand ready to serve if afforded the chance”, nearly three years after ending his Warriors career.

Following talks with new Warriors coach, Michael Nees, Billiat’s name was included in the squad to face Kenya and Cameroon in Group J Afcon clashes early next month.

“I feel I still have something to give to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally,” Billiat wrote in a statement posted on his social media handles.

“I have been reflecting deeply, and I am convinced there is one chapter which remains unfinished — between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national football team.”

The 34-year-old, who is arguably one of the best players to emerge from Zimbabwe, has scored 18 goals in 43 appearances for the Warriors.

“I have reconsidered my decision to retire and would love to represent my country one more time. I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way. I love my country and stand ready to serve if afforded a chance. In God we trust.”

Hours later, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) announced that the midfield magician had been included in the squad released on Monday for the two Group J Afcon qualifiers.

“Following fruitful discussions between Khama Billiat and head coach Michael Nees, the dynamic forward has been officially added to the national team squad, which was initially announced on Monday,” Zifa wrote.

The 23-man squad also featured the exciting Tawanda Chirewa, Marshall Munetsi and Tino Kadewere, while Prince Dube and goalkeeper Washington Arubi bounced back into the Warriors fold.

The squad is expected to assemble in Kampala this Sunday to start camp ahead of the two crucial fixtures.

Devine Lunga was surprisingly dropped and so was captain Marvelous Nakamba, who has just returned from a long injury layoff

Billiat has been enjoying a career rebirth since returning home from South Africa to join Yadah at the start of the season.

A 2016 runner-up in the African Player of Year based in Africa award and a winner of numerous other individual top awards, Billiat said he was enjoying one of the best phases of his football career at Yadah.

He is the league’s joint top goalscorer with 10 goals and his outstanding performances saw him voted July’s Premier League Player of the month.

“This season has been among the best phases of my football career. I have played on grand stages, but nothing beats expressing myself in front of my people,” Billiat said.

“Every time I step on the turf, I am motivated to do my best for my team and the thousands who love this sport.”

Zimbabwe face Kenya away on September 6 and home to Cameroon on September 10.

The two Group J Afcon matches will be played in Uganda as both Kenya and Zimbabwe do not have Caf-certified stadiums to host international matches.

In the third match before facing the same opponent in back-to-back fixtures to be played between October 7 and 15 The Warriors play reverse fixtures against Kenya and Cameroon in November.

The top two teams from the group automatically qualify to the 2025 Afcon finals which will be hosted by Morocco.