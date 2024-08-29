Source: Wadyajena finally recovers luxury vehicles -Newsday Zimbabwe

FORMER Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena yesterday received his luxurious vehicles and haulage trucks after the High Court ordered the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and Prosecutor-General to execute the judgment ordering the release of his impounded assets.

The courts recently ordered the release of the assets, but Zacc delayed saying it was still investigating the matter.

According to the writ of judgment, the High Court ordered both Zacc and PG to execute the judgment of Wadyajena’s asset release.

“The applicants are granted leave to execute the judgment HH 165/24 granted in case number HCH 4400/23 pending the determination of appeal numbers SC 250/24 and SC 254/24.

“The first and second respondents pay costs of the application jointly and severally the one paying the other to be absolved,” the judgment read.

Zacc confiscated the property alleging that it was ill-gotten wealth before the court removed Wadyajena from remand for lack of evidence.

He was arrested together with former Cotton Company of Zimbabwe officials, Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, who were also released by the court.

They were facing fraud and money-laundering charges involving US$5 million.

Through a warrant of search and seizure in terms of section 49(b) ARWS 50(1)(a) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act [Chapter 9:07], Zacc confiscated of Wadyajena’s property which included 22 haulage trucks, a Lamborghini Urus vehicle and a BMW X6M vehicle.

While applying for removal from remand, Wadyajena’s lawyer Oliver Marwa told the court that his clients, who are all businesspersons, were being inconvenienced by consistently coming to court when there is no progress on investigations into the case.