Kombi driver caged 18 months for killing pedestrian

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

For driving recklessly and killing a pedestrian on April 2 this year, a commuter omnibus driver from Murisa Village in Chitungwiza was yesterday sentenced to an effective 18 months in jail.

Takudzwa Chipere (26) was convicted by Harare magistrate Ntombizodwa Sibanda for contravening the Traffic Act and was sentenced to two years in jail, but  six months were suspended on condition of future good behaviour upon release.

Chipere’s public transport driver’s licence was cancelled and he was also prohibited from driving any vehicle whatsoever for two years.

Prosecutor Ms Charlotte Gomani proved to the court that on April 2, Chipere was driving a Nissan Caravan with 14 passengers on board. Mike Moyo was walking along Seke Road towards the rail-over-road section when Chipere reversed his vehicle and knocked him down.

Ms Gomani said the vehicle dragged Mr Moyo, who was trapped underneath, for nearly a metre before it stopped.

Mr Moyo was pulled from underneath the vehicle where he was trapped and was transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment.

Four days later he died from the injuries sustained in the accident.

