Kunzvi Dam completion set for Dec 

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Construction of Kunzvi Dam in Goromonzi district, Mashonaland East province, is now at 46 percent, with the construction work expected to be complete by the end of December this year.

Kunzvi Dam is key and strategic as far as uninterrupted water supply to Harare is concerned and on completion, the dam will also supply water to business centres like Juru, Mwanza and Majuru in Goromonzi district.

This week, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi visited the construction site to check on the progress that has been made and expressed her satisfaction.

“Today we are at the Kunzvi Dam construction site on a tour of this national project in the province,” she said. “Construction of the dam started last year and there is so much progress as we have witnessed.

“There are a few issues that we need to deal with as a province and that includes the relocation of those families who are in the dam’s catchment. In the next 30 days, we are going to make sure we relocate 34 families.

“I have assigned our lands officer and provincial irrigation technician to that. We have already identified a farm for that. Looking at this dam construction process, there is a need for the workers to do blasting but they cannot do that because there are still people within the radius. Those people will be affected by the blasts. “I am told by the resident engineer that they should be done with dam construction by December this year. As a province, we have our Growth Points and I am happy they are going to build a treatment plant and business centres like Juru and Mwanza among others will benefit from the portable water that will come from this dam.”

Minister Munzverengwi said they needed to take water to Goromonzi business centre, with the pipeline passing through Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) and Arcturus Mine.

“We have a lot of other companies who need water in the province,” she said.

Kunzvi Resident Engineer Davison Madondo said the relocation of families affected by the construction of Kunzvi Dam should be done quickly to allow dam construction works to proceed smoothly.

“Currently, construction progress is at 46 percent,” he said. “We are working on the foundation. We are also doing drilling and grouting on the foundation. As for the spillway, the sub-contractor is about to start and thereafter, we will do the bulk blasting.

“Our only challenge is about the resettlement of people, especially those who are on the spillway. We need to do the river bed section this dry season. About 450 families are to be resettled.”

Engineer Emmanuel Murenzva, who was also present during the tour, said there was notable progress in as far as the water treatment plant and the pipeline laying was concerned.

He said: “At the moment we are actually in the mobilisation stage for the water treatment plant. However, we had already started excavation of the area. A total of 10 km of the 21 km pipeline from the treatment plant site to the booster station site has been cleared.

“The project aims at enhancing water supply to the city of Harare, significantly improving access to potable water, particularly in areas like Donny Brook, Mabvuku-Tafara, Greendale and Msasa. This improvement will enhance production and impact positively on the economy of the country.

“The treatment plant has a capacity of treating 1000m3 per hour.”

Chief Mangwende said his prayer was for his subjects to benefit from the dam.

“It has been a prayer for us to have a dam here,” he said. “My prayer again is for this dam not to affect my people. We are aware that some people will feel aggrieved because of this dam, but I know they will enjoy tomorrow. We look forward to my people benefiting from this dam just like those at Muchekeranwa in Marondera East.”