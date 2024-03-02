ZBC CEO resigns 

Ms Adelaide Chikunguru

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive officer Ms Adelaide Chikunguru has resigned, while the director of radio services Mr Robson Mhandu has also left after his contract was not renewed at its expiry on Thursday.

The national broadcaster announced Ms Chikunguru’s resignation and Mr Mhandu’s departure in a statement yesterday.

ZBC finance director Mr Assael Machakata will remain the Acting CEO pending the appointment of a substantive CEO.

“The Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Ms Adelaide Chikunguru, has resigned.

“Ms Chikunguru had been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings which had been instituted. She has decided to resign before the commencement of the proceedings.

“This is her right. A resignation is a unilateral act repudiating the employment contract and requires neither the employer’s consent nor concurrence therein.

“The resignation has taken effect by operation of law today, the 1st March 2024, when the Corporation was formally served with the same,” read the statement.

The broadcaster said Mr Mhandu who was on a fixed term contract which lapsed on February 29 and was not renewed.

“He was on suspension pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings which had already commenced. His contract has not been renewed.

“He was given prior and adequate notice of the non-renewal. Mr Mhandu ceases to be an employee of the corporation by operation of law, and without prejudice to the ongoing inquiry by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

“The corporation will consider and implement any appropriate recommendations the Zimbabwe Gender Commission may make,” said ZBC in the statement.