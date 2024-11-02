Source: Kuwadzana accident victims’ names released –Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE have released the names of the seven victims who perished in a road accident involving a commuter omnibus and a fuel tanker in Kuwadzana, Harare.

The fatal accident occurred on Thursday along Harare-Bulawayo Highway at Kuwadzana 7 turn-off, popularly known as PaMagetsi.

“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Press statement dated October 31, 2024 and a post on our X (formerly Twitter) handle on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Harare-Bulawayo Road, Kuwadzana 7 turn-off, Harare, at around 0510 hours,” national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

The names of the deceased are Susan Fly (37), Taonezvi Makumbe (54), Benson Musimi (36), Romeo Mahefu (20), Egnes Maenzanise (48), Neli Gwezera (27) and Aleck Dambaza (37) all from Kuwadzana 5.

“The ZRP continues to encourage the public to report reckless driving and any potential hazards on the roads to help enhance safety for everyone,” Nyathi said.

“As the nation mourns the loss of these lives, the police call for a collective effort to ensure safer travel conditions across the country.”