Source: Zim activist engages Hichilema over electoral material supply -Newsday Zimbabwe

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean activists have written to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema seeking his intervention and halting of Ren-Form from supplying election material in that country’s by-elections.

This follows after Ren-Form, a South African printing company linked to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, s secured a US$14 million contract to print ballot papers for Zambia.

Ren-Form, together with Chivayo, allegedly corruptly got a murky Zimbabwe Election Commission US$40 million tender to supply electoral material for the 2023 general elections, inflating some invoices by up to 235%.

In the letter addressed to Hichilema, the activists said Ren-Form had worked with “extortionists and conmen” to inflate prices of good delivered and some not delivered to the Zimbabwe.

“It is a concerning issue in our country and the issue is in our High Court. Ren-form is cited in the High Court matter which has been stood down by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission,” they said.

“They printed ballot papers and supplied electronic servers without the knowledge of opposition parties. The opposition was informed that government printers were printing the ballot papers. Meanwhile, Zanu PF members, Scott Sakupwanya, Mike Chimombe and Wicknell Chivhayo smuggled ballot papers and servers into the country.

“Unfortunately, we received that information after the inauguration of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who is now the current Sadc chairperson. How can then a responsible government of Zambia proceed to contract the same people that were caught up in kickbacks to government officials through Wicknell Chivhayo.”

The activists said they staged a solo protest at Ren-Form, before proceeding to submit their demands, which have yet to be answered to date.

They said RenForm would destabilise the region if it continues to receive election material tenders.

“Ren-Form will distabilise the region. Namibians protested, some South Africans complained about Ren-Form meddling in their election affairs.”

Ren-Form was recently awarded a tender to print ballot papers for Namibia’s November election, triggering outrage from the opposition there.

“The electoral commission of Zambia published notification of tender award on October 28, 2024 and that objections must be submitted within five days and not later than November 1,” the activists said.

Ren-Form has seen its influence grow as it recently clinched ballot paper printing contracts in Sierra Leone, Madagascar and Namibia.

According to the company’s portfolio, it has provided election-related printing services to election bodies from South Africa, Eswatini, Mozambique, Uganda and Nigeria, establishing itself as a major player in election logistics across the continent.

By last night, the Zambian government had not yet acknowledged receipt of the letter and neither had it commented about thye contents of the letter.