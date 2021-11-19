Source: Land set aside for museum occupants | The Herald

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima (third from left) touring the Museum of African Liberation in Harare

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Land has been secured for the relocation of the occupants that occupy the area that is now being earmarked for the construction of the Museum of African Liberation in Harare.

This was revealed during a tour of the museum today by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima.

The Institute of African Knowledge chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi said the land was being cleared just opposite the museum along Golden Quarry Road.

“We are relocating the operators. They will continue to work like what they are doing now. We have created a new space for them and they have signed agreements of understanding.

“Some are actually doing sculptor works at the site. All the affected people are also our business partners. No one will be ejected,” he said.