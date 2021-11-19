Source: Govt commissions Aspindale apartments | The Herald

Minister Garwe

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

The first completed block of flats at Aspire Heights, Aspindale in Harare have been commissioned today by the National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe.

Speaking at the function, Minister Garwe said the development augers well with the ministry’s vision of modern, sustainable and affordable human settlements.

“It equally fits into Vision 2030 of an upper middle income economy. I am enthused to note that this development estate is taking care of attendant social amenities in the manner of secure parking, playgrounds, internet and entertainment connections, bicycle parking, drying area and refuse collection system.

“A complete settlement ought to have accessible attendant social amenities in place to serve the communities,” he said.