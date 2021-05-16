Landmark ruling as high court ends Malaba’s tenure as chief justice 

THE High Court on Saturday 15 May 2021ended Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s tenure after ruling that he cannot benefit from the recent amendment of the Constitution extending the retirement age of judges to serve beyond 70 years.

Malaba’s tenure had been extended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on

11 May 2021 following the term extension provisions as introduced by

the amendment of the Constitution.

In extending Malaba’s tenure, President Mnangagwa had justified his

decision on the basis that the judicial officer is physically and

mentally capable of remaining in office for the next five years after

having considered and accepted his medical report as proof of his

mental and physical fitness to continue in office.

But on Saturday 15 May 2021, High Court Judges Justice Happias Zhou,

Edith Mushore and Justice Jester Charewa ruled that Malaba ceased to

be the Chief Justice upon reaching 70 years on 15 May 2021 and that

the extension of the term limits does not apply to judges of the

Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court.

The High Court ruling came after the three judges presided over the

hearing of an application filed by Young Lawyers Association of

Zimbabwe (YLAZ) and liberation war veteran Frederick Mutanda, who were

represented by David Drury and Andria Dracos of Honey & Blanckenberg

Legal Practitioners, who are members of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights.

In their application, YLAZ and Mutanda argued that Chief Justice

Malaba ought not to benefit from the term extension provisions as

introduced by the amendment of the Constitution since he has served 15

years as a Judge of the Constitutional Court.

YLAZ and Mutanda argued that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)

failed to discharge its constitutional obligations diligently and

without delay by not instituting processes for the appointment of a

new Chief Justice as provided in section 324 of the Constitution.

YLAZ contended that if Chief Justice Malaba continues in office there

would be no Constitutional Court in Zimbabwe thereby pushing the

country into a constitutional crisis because he would have retained

power in clear contravention of section 328(7) of the Constitution