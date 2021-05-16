ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) and the Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe (YLAZ) note the landmark judgment of the High Court of Zimbabwe in the consolidated cases of Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe & Fred Mutanda vs the Judicial Service Commission, the former Honourable Chief Justice Luke Malaba & the Attorney General, which was filed with the support of ZLHR, and Musa Kika v Minister of Justice and Others, which was filed by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

Source: YLAZ and ZLHR joint press statement on high court judgement and Hon. Ziyambi’s comments – The Zimbabwean

The consolidated application challenged, among other things, the

extension of tenure of former Honourable Chief Justice Luke Malaba, by

virtue of the amendment of section 186 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe

by Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Act (No.2), which came into

force on 7 May 2021. Section 186(1)(a) of the Constitution had

provided that Constitutional Court judges must retire upon reaching

the age of 70 years. Mr Malaba, who turned 70 years old on 15 May

2021, was thus required to retire as the Chief Justice of Zimbabwe on

15 May. Section 186, as amended, now allows for extension of tenure

after 70 years subject to a medical report of fitness and approval of

the president, after consultation with the Judicial Service

Commission. However section 328(7) of the Constitution expressly

prohibits any amendments of the Constitution extending term-limit

extensions from applying to incumbents.

The historic case was argued in the High Court before Honourable

Justice Happias Zhou, sitting with Honourable Justice Edith Mushore

and Honourable Justice Jester Charewa, by ZLHR members David Drury and

Honourable Tendai Biti, together with Advocate Thabani Mpofu and

Andrea Dracos, from 14:00 on 14 May 2021 until 00.30 in the early

morning of 15 May 2021. On 15 May 2021, the court delivered its order,

and have subsequently released a summary judgment, declaring that Mr.

Luke Malaba’s tenure as Chief Justice of Zimbabwe came to an end at

00:00 on 15 May 2021, on the basis that as an incumbent he was

prohibited from benefitting from the amendment allowing for extension

of term-limits of judges after 70 years.

We applaud the declaratory order upholding the Constitution and

confirming the end of Mr. Malaba’s tenure as Chief Justice, as a

triumphant moment for the fundamental principle of constitutional

supremacy and the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

We note with grave concern, however, the chilling statement of the

Honourable Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Hon.

Ziyambi Ziyambi issued on 15 May 2021 in response to the order,

stating that ‘multi-lateral and foreign organisations… have poured in

a lot of money through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to

capture various state institutions and to destabilise the Government’…

and that, ‘the Judiciary has been captured by certain elements both

within and outside Zimbabwe who want to destabilise the second

Republic.’

We call upon the Government of Zimbabwe to respect the independence of

the judiciary and the rights of legal officers to represent their

clients without fear or favour, as well as to respect the importance

of maintaining a vibrant civil society to work with Government to

uphold the Constitution and rule of law.

We have also noted the indication from both the Minister of Justice,

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and the Judicial Service Commission

of their intention to appeal the judgment, once full reasons are made

available. We confirm YLAZ’s intention to oppose any appeal noted, and

to take all steps available to ensure that the judgment is upheld and

applied.

We call upon all Zimbabweans to jointly celebrate the court’s decision

upholding the supreme law of the country, the Constitution,

demonstrating our courts’ commitment to protecting the will of the

people that is enshrined in the Constitution.