Lawyers hail Legal Year opening in Bulawayo 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mr Lison Ncube

Gibson Mhaka, Bulawayo Bureau

LAWYERS have hailed the first-ever ceremonial opening of the 2025 legal year outside the capital, Harare, as a landmark initiative by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), noting that it aligns with the Government’s decentralisation and devolution policy.

The historic event, traditionally held at the Constitutional Court in Harare, was hosted yesterday at the Bulawayo High Court. It was presided over by Chief Justice Luke Malaba under the theme: “Building Public Confidence in the Judiciary through Stakeholder Participation.”

Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) vice president, Mr Lison Ncube, described the event as a milestone for the justice delivery system, saying it aligns with the Second Republic’s philosophy of “leaving no one and no place behind.”

“The opening of the legal year in Bulawayo today is a major milestone for the Law Society of Zimbabwe and the justice delivery sector. It enhances access to institutions across the country, bringing services closer to the people,” he said.

“We celebrate and commend this initiative by the JSC and urge them to continue this spirit throughout the rest of the country.”

Mr Ncube also highlighted the benefits of decentralising courts across provinces, saying it significantly improves access to justice for all Zimbabweans.

“The decentralisation of courts in various provinces ensures greater access to justice. The opening of courts in areas such as Cowdray Park, Epworth, and Gwanda is a welcome development that will help many litigants who previously faced challenges accessing these services,” he said.

LSZ executive secretary, Mr Edward Mapara, echoed these sentiments, commending the JSC for aligning its initiatives with the Constitution, which mandates the decentralisation of services.

“We are delighted to witness this unique event, where the official opening of the legal year by the Chief Justice (Luke Malaba) is taking place outside Harare for the first time. This aligns with the spirit of devolution and demonstrates the implementation of constitutional provisions to bring services closer to the people,” he said.

Bulawayo lawyer, Mr Tanaka Muganyi of Tanaka Law Chambers, also applauded the JSC, noting that the event marked a significant milestone within the framework of devolution and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“This event underscores the progress made in decentralisation and devolution, especially under NDS1. Having the Chief Justice himself officiate in Bulawayo reflects public accountability and builds confidence in the judiciary,” he said.

Mr Muganyi urged judicial authorities to maintain their commitment to serving the public and ensuring the judiciary remains accessible and transparent.

“We hope to see more of this. But what is more interesting and commendable is the work that has been done over the years, because it represents public accountability and builds public confidence,” he said.

Adding her voice, Bulawayo lawyer Mrs Nikiwe Ncube-Tshabalala commended Chief Justice Malaba for prioritising access to justice in his address.

“The Chief Justice’s emphasis on access to justice is commendable. The opening of courts in various parts of the country will ensure that people no longer have to travel long distances to access legal services,” she said.

“This practical approach, including opening courts in areas like Cowdray Park, ensures that justice is brought closer to the people. Clearing case backlogs also instils public confidence, benefiting vulnerable groups such as women and children.”

Mrs Ncube-Tshabalala further applauded the collaborative efforts of the Chief Justice, the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the JSC, expressing hope for more courts in every province and district.

“We look forward to seeing more high courts and magistrates’ courts in every district, ensuring that all Government departments are well-represented across the country. This is essential for the citizens of Zimbabwe,” she said.