4 Zimra officers charged with corruption

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

FOUR Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officers have been charged with corruption for allegedly soliciting bribes to release confiscated goods.

The accused—Gwatirinda Paul (42), Mutwira Obert (40), Homera Simon Tavaguta (38), and Maguta Jonathan (38)—appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere on charges of abuse of office.

They have been remanded in custody while awaiting a bail decision.

According to the State, on January 9, the officers were deployed at BAK Storage to conduct post-clearance verification of cross-border buses and trucks as part of a collaborative operation with the Zimbabwe Republic Police to combat smuggling.

On that day, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) received a tip-off from a complainant who alleged that the officers demanded US$6 000 to release her bus that had been impounded and was being held at BAK Storage.

In response, a sting operation was initiated using US$1 500 as bait. A team of ZACC officers proceeded to BAK Storage to execute the plan.

Upon arrival, the complainant paid ZWG55 000, which had been calculated as excise duty by Gwatirinda.

After this payment, she approached Gwatirinda, who was in a Zimra marked Toyota Hilux GD6 double cab with his co-accused, to negotiate the release of her bus.

Gwatirinda openly demanded the bribe in the presence of his accomplices, instructing the complainant to hand over the money.

She complied, and Gwatirinda was then arrested together with his co-accused after accepting the trap money.

The operation also led to the recovery of the US$1 500 trap money and an additional US$3 951 found in the Zimra vehicle, believed to be part of the bribe money extorted from cross-border transporters.

The accused’s actions are reported to be inconsistent with their official duties as Zimra officials, intended to show favouritism or discrimination towards the complainant and other transport operators.