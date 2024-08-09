Source: Lawyers protest State delays on CSO leaders bail application –Newsday Zimbabwe

Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi and Robson Chere were remanded in custody to August 16 for bail ruling.

LAWYERS representing civic society leaders who are facing a charge of disorderly conduct protested before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo over delays by the State during bail application proceedings.

The civic society leaders were being represented by Jeremiah Bamu, Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Charles Kwaramba.

State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje argued that nothing wrong was being done by the State, indicating that everything was being done accordingly and within the confines of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

During bail application, the State summoned the police officer who arrested the civic society leaders, Pangai Gwati, who said the accused persons never resisted arrest.

He, however, said the activists demanded the release of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and 78 other party members, which was unprocedural and unlawful.

Gwati said Chere has been committing offences since 2016, adding that the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general was currently facing a murder charge.

He said Chere was not a good candidate for bail since in 2019 he was arrested on a similar charge.

However, Bamu objected stating that the witness should keep his evidence in line with the current charge and not use Chere’s history as part of evidence.

The witness further denied the accused persons bail saying if they are released, there will be chaos because they will team up with other activists to commit a similar offence.

However, defence counsel Kwaramba argued that the other accused persons who were arrested for the same matter were granted bail, hence the same should apply to his clients.

He further indicated that Chere was granted bail on a murder case of 2016, therefore, there is no reason for him to be denied bail since disorderly conduct is not that much of an offence.

Kwaramba further argued that the State was failing to give compelling reasons for their detention.

He added that the State should not secure detention without anything before the court, adding that the court should be concerned about the attitude of the State.

According to court papers, on June 26 at Harare Magistrates Court, the accused persons chanted CCC slogans after Timba and party members were denied bail.

The court heard that the accused persons were ordered to disperse by the police, but resisted.