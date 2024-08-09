Source: Shava hails new Unicef representative to Zim –Newsday Zimbabwe

Ekole succeeds Tajudeen Oyewale, who assumed a new mission in Afghanistan in March this year.

NEWLY-APPOINTED Unicef country representative in Zimbabwe, Etona Ekole’s expertise and dedication will greatly enhance the country’s efforts to support women and children, Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Frederick Shava has said.

Ekole will oversee the development and implementation of the Unicef Country Programme 2022-26.

Officially accepting Ekole’s credentials on Wednesday this week, Shava said Zimbabwe’s hosting of the Regional World Children’s Day offered a significant opportunity to advocate for children’s rights.

“Additionally, assuming the chair of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) empowers us to advance the well-being of women and children across the region collaboratively. We look forward to working together towards our shared goals,” he said.

Ekole has held several critical positions within Unicef and the United Nations (UN) system, where she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and advocacy skills.

She hailed Zimbabwe for fostering a strong diplomatic relationship with the UN family.

She also expressed commitment to enhancing the longstanding partnership and collaboration that Zimbabwe has maintained with Unicef.

Ekole has a strong track record in managing country programmes and developing innovative multi-sectoral approaches.

She led diverse teams in Guinea-Bissau and Palestine to achieve high-impact health, nutrition, education, child protection and water and sanitation programming goals.