Source: Legal clerk in court for filing false statement | The Herald

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A legal clerk at Biti law firm has appeared in court on allegations of filing a false statement under oath at the High Court.

Chaza was facing perjury charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Babra Mateko.

He was freed on $5 000 bail and remanded to October 28 for trial.

The court heard that on February 22, 2019 Chaza made a statement under oath and filed it at the High Court under reference number HC1444\19.

In the affidavit, Chaza lied that the transfer of number 4 Rageway North to Tendai Mashamanda was as a result of a deed donation.

Chaza also lied that no capital gains tax was paid to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, that lawyer Mr Puwayi Chiutsi and not

Ms Jaqueline Sande the conveyancer in the matter personally attended to the transfer of the property into Mashamhanda’s name was done in a record.

The court heard that the transfer of the property into Mashamhanda’s name started in January 25, 2019 and was complete in February 8, 2019.

A Capital Gains Clearance certificate was issued on February 7, 2019 and that Sande of Sande legal practice was the conveyancer.