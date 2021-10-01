Source: Natpharm, Traditional Medical Practitioners Council boards inaugurated | The Herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Health Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has inaugurated two boards of directors for the National Pharmaceuticals (Natpharm) and the Traditional Medical Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (TMPCZ).

The six-member board for Natpharm board is chaired by Ms Ruth Kaseke who will be deputised by Air Commodore (Retired) Salisio Janyure. Other members of the board include Dr Trevor Kanyowa, Professor Chiratidzo Ndlovu, Ms Agnes Dembetembe and Mr Takudzwa Mafongoya.

The TMPCZ board is comprised of the chairperson Dr Karen Gurure, the deputy chair Retired Major Timothy Njekete, Mr Matsika Wilson, Dr Sarah Paweni, Ms Lizzie Mandeya, Mr Brian Chatindo, Ms Lizzie Chikerema, Mr Jonathan Shoniwa, Ms Mirriam Kwari and Sister Yulita Chirau.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two boards this morning, VP Chiwenga said the appointment of the Natpharm board was done with clear foresight of reforming the entity to be a self-sustaining national enterprise.

“Government expects this parastatal to devise strategies aimed at ensuring direct procurement of medicines from manufacturers, thereby eliminating middlemen. I am confident that this board will eventually re-position the entity to the expected levels,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said Zimbabwe had a long history of use of traditional complementary and alternative medicines and challenged the new TMPCZ board to quickly set standards of traditional medical practice.

“I implore the council to collaborate with stakeholders to find evidence-based traditional remedies that can fight pandemics such as Covid-19.

“You will be doing the country a great service by delivering on your mandate, as we work together to move the health care sector to greater heights, through the integration of traditional and complementary medicine into mainstream health service delivery.”

He urged all members of the boards to remain ethical and uphold high professional standards in the execution of their mandate.