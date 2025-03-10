Legislator cleared of indecent assault

Victor Maphosa, Mashonaland East Bureau

MUDZI West Member of Parliament Cde Knowledge Kaitano of ZANU PF has been acquitted of two counts of indecent assault following a full trial that was concluded last week.

The charges stemmed from allegations made by an 18-year-old woman from Mudzi, who claimed that Cde Kaitano had caressed her thigh, touched her shoulder, and kissed her without consent.

The teenager, one of the many students receiving financial assistance from the MP for her education, made the report that led to Cde Kaitano’s arrest and subsequent trial.

At the Marondera Magistrates Court, lawyer Mr Kudakwashe Masiyenyama successfully defended Cde Kaitano, arguing that the allegations were unfounded and politically motivated.

The trial included testimonies from several witnesses, but ultimately Magistrate Ms Tamara Chidindi found no credible evidence to substantiate the allegations against the MP.

During cross-examination, inconsistencies in the teenager’s account were revealed, particularly regarding the presence of another person during the alleged incidences.

As a result, the court concluded that there was insufficient evidence to convict Cde Kaitano, leading to his acquittal on both counts.

In his defence, Cde Kaitano maintained that these allegations were a political assault orchestrated by rivals seeking to tarnish his reputation.

The court’s decision marks the end of a challenging period for the legislator, who had been under significant scrutiny since the accusations were made.