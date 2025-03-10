Prominent women’s rights activist dies

Herald Reporter

RENOWNED women’s rights defender and feminist leader, Everjoice Jeketa Win, has died.

She was 60.

Her family confirmed that EJ, as she was affectionately known, died in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday.

“It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that the Win Fambisai Dari Mawarire family announce the passing of our beloved Everjoice Jeketa Win (EJ) on March 9, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa,” the family said in a statement.

Described as a devoted mother, cherished sister, loving aunt, and dear friend, EJ was a fearless advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.

“Her work spanned continents, touching countless lives and inspiring change in communities worldwide.

“Through her activism, leadership, and unwavering dedication, she championed the voices of the marginalised and empowered many to fight for justice and equality,” added the family.

The family said EJ spent her final days surrounded by love and support, including that of her son, Andile Win.

They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from friends across the world, emphasising that her legacy would continue to inspire generations.

EJ dedicated her life to the women’s movement in Zimbabwe and the region, working with several organisations throughout the African continent.

Notably, she served with the Women’s Action Group as editor of their education publication, Speak Out/Taurai/Khulumani.

She also held the position of programme officer with Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF), a Pan-African women’s rights NGO, and served as a Commonwealth Advisor to the Commission on Gender Equality of South Africa.

Everjoice spent nine years as the international head of women’s rights with ActionAid International, where she led the organisation’s initiatives in this area.

Further, she was associate country director with Oxfam-Canada in Zimbabwe and international programmes director at ActionAid.

An active leader in social justice movements, EJ was a founding member of the National Constitutional Assembly of Zimbabwe and served as a spokesperson for the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition.

She was also a board member of the Women and AIDS Support Network, the Association of Women’s Rights in Development (AWID), and the Centre for Civil Society at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The family said details regarding memorial and funeral arrangements would be shared in due course.