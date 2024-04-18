‘Let’s all celebrate Independence’

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

All Zimbabweans have been called upon to participate in the country’s 44th Independence Day anniversary celebrations to be held in Murambinda, Manicaland Province today.

Over 70 000 people are expected to converge at Murambinda B High School for the commemorations.

Zimbabweans from all walks of life, including the business community, members of opposition political parties, traditional as well as religious leaders, have been implored to attend the celebrations.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said it was important that Zimbabwe’s independence be celebrated by everyone.

“The Government of Zimbabwe led by His Excellency, the President Dr E.D Mnangagwa is inviting all Zimbabweans to the commemoration of our 44th Independence celebrations, which will be held in Murambinda, Buhera, Manicaland Province,” said Dr Muswere yesterday.

“The hosting of the main Independence celebrations in Manicaland Province is in line with the devolved hosting of national events, which was introduced by the Second Republic.

“Therefore, we are rallying all religious leaders, traditional leaders, business leaders and all political leaders including opposition politicians and progressive civil society groups to be at the forefront of mobilising the people of Zimbabwe to our 44th Independence anniversary celebrations.”

Dr Muswere said this year’s commemorations, which are being held under the theme, “Zimbabwe @44: Unity, Peace and Development towards Vision 2030”, were reminiscent of the country’s growth and development trajectory under the Second Republic.

The theme dovetails with the Government’s adherence to the perennial values of national Independence which is the cornerstone of democracy,” he said.

“This year Uhuru celebrations affirm the strategic governance endeavour of the Second Republic which has accelerated investments, the economic growth, restoration of Zimbabwe’s dignity in the community of nations, constitutionalism and economic empowerment,” he said.

Today’s commemorations were preceded by the Children’s Party hosted by President Mnangagwa and the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, yesterday.

Dr Muswere added that this year’s Independence celebrations would see an Independence Gala featuring many top artistes being held today at Murambinda Growth Point.

The traditional Independence Day Cup will also be held today at Murambinda High School, with Zimbabwe’s two top teams, Highlanders and Dynamos, playing.

Works at the main arena that included terraces for the football pitch, the changing rooms, ablution facilities, classroom blocks at Murambinda A and B primary schools and Murambinda B Secondary School and painting of buildings at the three schools, have been completed.

Desludging of ablution facilities at the three schools, including the septic tanks at ZRP Murambinda, installation of perimeter fencing at Murambinda B Secondary School and pitching of tents at the main venue, had been finalised by yesterday.

Rehabilitation and grading of major roads has also been completed.