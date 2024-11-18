Let’s invest in children: VP Chiwenga 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga shares a lighter moment with Junior President Pius Nleya (left) at Baobab Primary School in Victoria Falls during the 2024 Regional World Children’s Day celebrations on Saturday. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Elita Chikwati and Theseus Shambare

THE world cannot develop without its children at the core as they are the “present, the future and difference”, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said while overseeing the lighting of the Torch of Hope at Victoria Falls Bridge to mark the end of the Regional World Children’s Day commemorations in the city on Saturday.

VP Chiwenga emphasised the importance of investing in children’s education, health, and well-being.

“The world cannot develop without them, the world cannot be sustained without them.”

The event, hosted by Zimbabwe, brought together thousands of child delegates from Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. It served as a platform for young voices to be heard and for leaders to recommit to child rights.

“Today, as we have already said, and our hosts and President Mnangagwa and Botswana President Duma Boko supported it. They have explained the importance of this thing,” he said.

He acknowledged the significant contributions from UNICEF and other partners in promoting child rights. The Vice President highlighted the symbolic significance of the Torch of Hope, which was lit during the ceremony.

“The blue lights mark the end of today’s celebrations, but they symbolise hope for children’s rights. It is my hope that all of you and others here, we will meet in Botswana as we reconfirm our commitment to children’s welfare and well being,” he said.

VP Chiwenga called on African leaders to prioritise children’s issues, including education, health, and protection. He urged them to create a conducive environment for children to thrive and reach their full potential.

“We have a common future and we strive for sustainable economic growth, industrialisation, modernisation, as well as peace and security, social justice and freedom in origin,” he said. The Vice President emphasised the importance of addressing the challenges faced by children, such as poverty, inequality and climate change.

“We must strive to sustain civilian education systems with increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant planning for the children and young people of our country,” he said.

As the torch was passed to Botswana, the host of the next Regional World Children’s Day, the commitment to child rights was renewed.

Child President Pious Nleya said he was confident that regional leaders were committed to bringing solutions to issues affecting children.

“Our governments in the SADC region are committed to upholding what was agreed upon on the UN Convention on the Rights of the child.

“The commitment will ensure the world of tomorrow which is made up of children of today is better,” he said.