Zim, Zambia Energy Summit begins 

Mr Addington Mazambani

Nqobile Bhebhe and Leonard Ncube

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to officiate at the inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit in Victoria Falls this morning.

The three-day conference runs under the theme: “Powering Zimbabwe’s and Zambia’s sustainable energy future: “Unlocking opportunities in renewables, grid modernisation and energy access.”

This is an opportunity for both countries to unlock value and potential through cooperation with partners and financiers.

The gathering comes at a time when both nations are strategically prioritising renewable energy, such as solar and wind, as alternative energy sources that can offer resilience against climate-related disruption.

Energy experts, utilities and regulators from both Zambia and Zimbabwe, as well as representatives from others in the energy ecosystem that are supporting the two neighbours in the energy sector are expected to attend.

Dr Chiwenga will be joined by the Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo and his Zambian counterpart, Makozo Chikote, plus Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Trade Commissioner for Africa John Humphrey, European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann and other high ranking officials.

The summit is being hosted by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority.

In a statement, organisers said the meeting sought to discover how Zimbabwe and Zambia were creating an attractive energy investment destination, using innovative and profitable renewable energy solutions to reach universal access targets, and strengthening regional energy networks to increase resilience against dependence on dominant energy sources.

The platform provided a critical window for international and local investors to learn about current and upcoming energy investment opportunities in the two countries, and connect with potential new partners.

“With the Governments of both countries making innovative structural changes to make energy projects more bankable, appetite for investment is high. This is the opportunity to secure a more sustainable energy future for both Zimbabwe and Zambia,” reads part of the statement.

Zera chief executive Mr Addington Mazambani said private sector investment into alternative energy was key on the backdrop of ongoing droughts and the need to create a much wider door for the global investment community.

“As we stand on the brink of a transformative era in energy, the Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit embodies our commitment to a sustainable future,” he said.

“Together, we will explore the vast opportunities in renewables, modernise our grids, and ensure energy access for all. Let us unite in our vision to power Zimbabwe and Zambia’s sustainable energy future, unlocking potential for growth, innovation and collaboration.”

Zimbabwe and Zambia are facing critical power shortages and are having to move away from reliance on Zambezi hydropower with the low flows in the river slashing output of their Kariba power stations that had been the main source of power for both countries.

The Zambezi River Authority is now rationing water used to generate electricity from Lake Kariba.

Both countries share an infrastructure for hydropower generation, and had plans to dam Batoka Gorge and build a pair of hydropower stations, although those plans are now moving to the backburner in favour of more guaranteed renewable supplies, such as solar since low flows in the Zambezi would impact Batoka as severely as Kariba.

Mining Engineering Services, a Vinmart Group Company is sponsoring the summit. Its director Mr Manoj Patil said: “Having supported the mining sector in DRC for 14 years, we welcome this opportunity for the important conversations that will unlock opportunities in energy and infrastructure across Zimbabwe and Zambia, and power a sustainable future.”

By bringing key energy players together, in one place, with one goal, the summit is set to drive projects in both countries more quickly to financial close and establish a clear pathway for risk mitigation.

Mr Mortimer McKechnie, senior vice president of Marsh, which is one of the summit sponsors, said the meeting was an opportunity to come together, share experiences and think innovatively.