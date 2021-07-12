Source: Let’s remain resolute in defending national interests: President | The Herald

Fungi Kwaramba at the National Heroes Acre

Zimbabweans must remain resolute and steadfast in defence of national interests in view of sustained attacks and machinations of the country’s detractors, President Mnangagwa said.

In his speech at the burial of two national heroes at the National Heroes Acre Lieutenant General Edzai Chimonyo and Cde Mikael Chakabva, the President said the country must never forget the sacrifices made in freeing Zimbabwe from colonial bondage.

“The defence and promotion of Zimbabwe’s independence and national interests is now our responsibility together. The form, nature and strategies of our country’s detractors, sell-outs and their appendages are glaring and known. Hence, we must remain resolute, focussed and steadfast, resisting and deconstructing their machinations and narratives which aim to retard national progress,” he said.