Source: Let’s unite against mutilation of the constitution for selfish political interests
The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is on record condemning this blatant violation of the constitution for the purposes of consolidating personal interests and authoritarianism.The attempts to violate the constitution, in the name of amendments, go against the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe who unanimously voted for the supreme document in 2013.
It is heartbreaking that 11 years after the constitution was adopted, the ruling party, ZANU PF has been on a campaign to amend the constitution as they seek to consolidate political power and move the country towards a one party state.
This is against our democratic aspirations and must be challenged to the end.
We reiterate that defiance to authoritarianism can never be a crime. Zimbabweans cannot afford to fold their hands while the gains of the liberation struggle are being eroded for selfish political interests.
It is our democratic right as progressive Zimbabweans to ensure implementation and protection of the constitution through holding duty bearers to account. Our efforts should also extend to seeking legal remedies as well as exercising our constitutionally guaranteed rights such as the right to peaceful protests as espoused under Section 59 of the Zimbabwe constitution.
As part of efforts to promote constitutionalism, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has set up 30 Constitutional Hubs across the country and these structures will be key in our struggle to protect the constitution of Zimbabwe from mutilation.
We vehemently oppose attempts to extend President Mnangagwa’s continued stay in office.
It is in this vein that the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition calls upon other progressive forces to stand up and defend the constitution.
The Coalition shall continue to mobilise forces within and outside ZANU PF, other political parties, youths, women, the church, war veterans among other groups to resist amendments to the Constitution for selfish political interests.
We remain skeptical of President Mnangagwa’s assurances that he will leave office after the expiry of his two terms hence our continued efforts to mobilise progressive Zimbabweans to resist proposed amendments to the Constitution.
Our broad based movement on defending the constitution of Zimbabwe is based on grassroots mobilisation aimed at promoting constitutional literacy and increasing citizen agency in protecting the supreme law of the land.
Regional solidarity campaigns are also at the centre of our campaign to promote constitutionalism hence our continued call to the SADC and African Union to exert pressure on the government of Zimbabwe to respect and implement the constitution.
As the Chairperson of SADC, President Mangagwa cannot be allowed to set a bad precedent by outrightly violating SADC’s principles on democracy and good governance to consolidate political power.
Amending the constitution to prolong President Mnangagwa’s stay in
office will further worsen Zimbabwe’s legitimacy crisis following the widely discredited 2023 elections that were condemned by SADC as well as local, regional and international groups for failing the democratic test.
It is public knowledge that President Mnangagwa’s government, which is a product of the 2017 military coup, continues to suffer a legitimacy crisis and this continues to fuel the socio-economic and political crises in Zimbabwe.
The Coalition takes this opportunity to remind President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF that “the voice of the people is the voice of God”. This entails respecting the will of the people of Zimbabwe as captured in the country’s constitution adopted in 2013.
Let’s implement rather than mutilate our constitution. Undermining democracy and the rule of law through amendments to the Constitution is unacceptable and certainly cannot go unchallenged.
Fellow compatriots, our message is clear- a broad based movement aimed at defending the constitution of Zimbabwe against further mutilation is inevitable.
Grassroots mobilisation is key in defending the democratic space and resisting authoritarianism.
Let’s join hands in defending the gains of our hard fought liberation struggle.
We say NO TO A THIRD TERM and further mutilation of the constitution of Zimbabwe.
Aluta Continua!!!.
Issued by Peter Gift Mutasa
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Chairperson
COMMENTS