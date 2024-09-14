Source: Munhumutapa had nothing to do with Great Zimbabwe, Mr. President!
A clear understanding of a group, or community, or nation’s past plays a crucial role in shaping its self-awareness and future.
By studying history, we can gain insights into the complexities of human experiences, learn from past successes and failures, and develop a deeper understanding of the present.
Nonetheless, this understanding of a people’s history has to be anchored in accuracy, truth, and verifiable sources and data.
Of course, this may not be an easy exercise, especially when these events occurred a long time ago and were not carefully recorded and preserved.
This is so because the study of history is primarily documented through written records, oral traditions, and material remains.
It encompasses the analysis and interpretation of past events, cultures, societies, and experiences to understand their significance, context, and impact on the present.
Therefore, when anything that has to do with a particular group, or community, or nation’s history is discussed, all the information has to be placed under the microscope and meticulously scrutinized.
This is the case with the so-called ‘Munhumutapa Day’, which was mooted by the ruling ZANU PF party and is to be commemorated on 15th September 2024.
I would ordinarily not have any problems with commemorating this ‘day’, which should be held in recognition of the kings of the mighty kingdom that reigned supreme in this part of the world.
As the people of Zimbabwe, we need to be exceedingly proud of the phenomenal feats achieved by all the various kingdoms that existed in this country.
However, there is a problem.
Ever since President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa began singing the glory of ‘King Munhumutapa’, a very disturbing picture has been disingenuously painted.
ZANU PF and the Mnangagwa administration have repeatedly sought to associate this empire with the Great Zimbabwe monument.
This is why the inaugural ‘Munhumutapa Day’ commemorations are to be held at the Great Zimbabwe ruins in the city of Masvingo.
Nonetheless, this is inaccurate and a most troubling bastardization of our history.
This is undoubtedly being done deliberately.
It needs to be made unambiguously clear that the ‘Munhumutapa Empire’ – also known as the ‘Mwene Mutapa’ – has very little to do with the Great Zimbabwe monument.
The Munhumutapa Empire, which was founded by Nyatsimba Mutota, flourished from the 13th to the 17th century.
Its capital was in Dande, in the northern part of present-day Zimbabwe.
It also extended to Mozambique, parts of Zambia, Eastern Botswana, and South-western Malawi.
As much as ‘Munhumutapa Empire’ is usually used in reference to the kingdom, this was, nonetheless, the title for the kings.
The state itself was more commonly known as the ‘Mutapa Empire’.
Some of the notable kings, or ‘Munhumutapa’, were Mukwati, Nyahuye, Changa, Gatsi Rusere, and Mavura Mhande, amongst many others.
In the latter part of the Mutapa Empire, Changamire Dombo rose as a force to resist Portuguese colonialism and was to found the powerful Rozvi Empire (which existed between 1660 and 1866).
The Rozvi Empire spanned Southwest Zimbabwe – including present-day Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and parts of Midlands provinces.
It also extended to South-eastern Botswana and areas around the Limpopo River and surrounding regions.
This is in stark contrast to the Great Zimbabwe Kingdom – which flourished much earlier between the 11th and 15th centuries – and had its capital at the structures of a similar name in Masvingo.
Indeed, Nyatsimba Mutota originated from the Great Zimbabwe Kingdom during its twilight days.
However, he left the dying kingdom and migrated northwards, where he founded the Mutapa Empire.
As such, the two kingdoms were totally separate entities, with distinctly different cultures and peoples.
This is the history that Mnangagwa and his party and government are trying to distort.
No one can deny that Mnangagwa has expended so much time, effort, and even resources in trying to portray himself as some sort of Munhumutapa reincarnate.
That is why it is not by coincidence that his birth date, 15th September, has been turned into a ‘Munhumutapa Day’!
The man can enjoy his delusions of grandeur all he fancies, but what I find rather deplorable is the deliberate twisting of our history.
Mnangagwa is touted to be from the Masvingo province.
Thus, there is no denying that he and his supporters are seeking to hijack the mighty Munhumutapa Empire by fraudulently turning it into a Great Zimbabwe Kingdom!
That is the historical heist of all time!
If Mnangagwa was sincere over this respect and recognition of Munhumutapa, then these so-called ‘Munhumutapa Day’ commemorations should have been held in the Dande area of Mazowe (in Mashonaland Central province).
The Munhumutapa Empire had nothing to do with Great Zimbabwe and Masvingo.
Let us tell our history accurately.
It should never be distorted in order to humour and massage the fragile ego of anyone.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/
COMMENTS