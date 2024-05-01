Source: Let’s unite, Komichi tells opposition -Newsday Zimbabwe

Komichi said the dearth of opposition politics was a reflection of leadership failure.

FORMER MDC vice-president, Morgan Komichi, yesterday called on the opposition to close ranks and forge a united front in the fight against Zanu PF.

Komichi said the dearth of opposition politics was a reflection of leadership failure.

“The state of the opposition at the moment is a result of incompetent leadership because the key functions of a leader are to unite the party like a shepherd who has to keep a flock together,” Komichi said.

“When the other part of the flock leaves the party, it is attacked by lions and in this particular issue the lion is Zanu PF.

“As a shepherd, opposition leaders should keep the flock united.”

Komichi, however, said he was encouraged by reports that Bulawayo mayor David Coltart was behind moves to have current and former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leaders close ranks.

The CCC has split into two camps since its former leader Nelson Chamisa quit the party in frustration.

The two camps in the CCC are linked to Chamisa and self-styled party interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

“There is a process of re-grouping that is taking place, efforts are being made in most parts of the country for all people to come together,” Komichi said.

Coltart in an interview with Heart and Soul recently said he was engaging Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube and Chamisa to find common ground.

Biti has, however, taken a sabbatical from politics while Ncube is the current acting president of another CCC faction.