‘Liberation parties must resist Western machinations’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa addresses the 123rd Ordinary Session of the Central Committee meeting at the revolutionary party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

FORMER liberation movements across Africa are under threat from their erstwhile colonisers, who are determined to install puppet leaders to loot the continent’s resources, President Mnangagwa has said.

Officially opening the 123rd Ordinary Session of the Zanu PF Central Committee in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said despite the machinations, Zimbabwe remains resolute in defence of its national interests against any Western designs.

To maintain the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said, it is imperative that the ruling party captures the youth, who are the vanguard of the revolution.

The President said former liberation movements must jealously guard their countries’ independence and remain wary of Western powers that are keen to interfere in the domestic affairs of developing states.

“I call upon the Central Committee and the party at large to be aware of the realities and onslaughts affecting former liberation movements and the African region as a whole.

“These call for greater solidarity and exchanges amongst former liberation movements, as well as the like-minded global South and East. It is this unity of purpose and our long-standing mantra that states that ‘an injury to one is an injury to all’, which saw us dismantle colonial bondage, apartheid and racist white supremacy.”

President Mnangagwa said collective independence, freedom, sovereignty, peace and security should be jealously guarded and defended by like-minded nations.

He added that former liberation movements would forge ahead with realising the dreams of Pan-Africanism, as espoused by the continent’s icons such as Kwame Nkrumah, and using the ideology set forth by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, one of the pioneer African nationalists.

Some of the former liberation movements parties in the Sadc region are Zanu PF, South Africa’s African National Congress, Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi, Mozambique’s Frelimo, People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), Namibia’s South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) and the Botswana Democratic Party.

The President urged them to stay united and act as a bulwark against imperialism.

The opposition aligned and Western sponsored media has been on a crusade to discredit the great works being done by African countries, to destabilise the continent.

But the President warned rogue elements, in the form of opposition political parties bent on peddling falsehoods and instigating acts of civil disorder, especially before, during and after regional and world-stage events, that such acts would be dealt with decisively.

Ahead of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Zimbabwe in August, the country has witnessed increased and frantic mischievous activities by opposition elements seeking attention and relevance through dissent.

President Mnangagwa said any efforts to disturb the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country will be dealt with accordingly.

“I am aware of certain rogue elements within the nation, who are bent on peddling falsehoods and instigating acts of civil disorder, especially before, during and after regional and world-stage events.”

President Mnangagwa said the Zanu PF-led Government would not tolerate any form of destabilisation in the country.

“Vanyangira yaona. Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert. On our part as the Central Committee and through other structures of the party, let us be vigilant and always on guard. Our key focus must remain on delivering a higher quality of life for our people,” he said.

The Central Committee, President Mnangagwa said, must proffer constructive and pro-active perspectives on how to serve Zimbabweans.

These must always be guided and inspired by the founding ideals of the revolutionary mass party, as embodied in the Constitution.

The President also commended the Central Committee

members for their dedication, commitment and leadership guidance to the party structures.

“Through your insightful collective contributions, we have realised stronger organisational systems and sharpened our intra-party governance mechanisms. It is my expectation that the standing committees of the Central Committee will help bolster our pursuit of a modern, ideologically rooted, professional and revolutionary political party,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said through their hard work, the party and Government are registering remarkable achievements in the irreversible journey to modernise and industrialise Zimbabwe.

“We are delivering the election promises we made to the people and realising a higher quality of life for our people, especially those at grassroots level,” said President Mnangagwa.

Going forward, he said, there is a need to continue working hard and remain responsive to the needs of the people, under the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

“It is our results and the concrete benefits of our policies to the masses that will win the hearts and minds of the populace, and thereby endear the people to our party.”

During the on-going party restructuring exercise, President Mnangagwa said, those who want to buy their way into Zanu PF and manipulate the ongoing restructuring and mobilisation programme must be exposed.

The party, he said, will not hesitate to invoke Article 37, Section 549 of its constitution for those who exhibit indiscipline and unbridled ambition.

“As Zanu PF, we adhere to the fundamental principles of organising and building our revolutionary mass party based on concrete structures from the cell, village, branch and provincial level.

“We are a party with a solid base, which is rooted in the people. Cells and villages remain the critical cogs of our party and that is where focus of our restructuring programme should be.”

President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF cannot afford to be pre-occupied with filling executive positions with no base.

He said the responsive policies of the Zanu PF Government have seen the continued growth and stabilisation of the economy.

The President challenged Zanu PF parliamentarians and councillors to continue working closely with the electorate to meet their needs and explain the trajectory of the national development agenda.

This, he said, will enable non-members to be reminded that Zanu PF is a party which delivers on its promises.

“Our party policies are aligned with the hopes and aspirations of the people of our great motherland Zimbabwe.”

Turning to the conducive business operating environment experienced in the country, President Mnangagwa said unity, peace and harmony must be protected and sustained.

Further, he said, young, talented hardworking entrepreneurs and women should be supported and facilitated to innovate and produce more local goods and products for the benefit of communities at every level.