National hero Mutsvunguma burial set for Monday 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Anslem Sanyatwe lays a wreath during the funeral parade for national hero Retired Brigadier General Ronald Mutsvunguma at 32 Infantry Battalion in Rusape, yesterday. — Picture: Tinai Nyadzayo

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Simba Rushwaya and Tendai Gukutikwa

NATIONAL hero Retired Brigadier-General Romeo Donald Mutsvunguma will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Monday next week, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President made the announcement during yesterday’s 123rd Ordinary Session of the Zanu PF Central Committee at the revolutionary party’s headquarters.

President Mnangagwa bestowed national hero status on Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma, through Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa, on Wednesday.

This was in recognition of Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma’s immeasurable contribution to Zimbabwe during and after the liberation struggle.

He died on June 19 at Tariro Medical Centre in Rusape at the age of 67.

The President described the late national hero as a decorated cadre of Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence.

“Most recently, last week on June 19, 2024, we lost yet another decorated veteran of the liberation struggle, Brigadier General (Rtd), Cde Romeo Donald Mutsvunguma.

“The party has conferred on him the status of national hero. He will be interred at the National Heroes Acre on Monday July 1, 2024,” he said.

President Mnangagwa led a moment of silence in honour of Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma and other national heroes and heroine namely the late Brig-Gen Shadreck Vezha, Cde Nyasha Nash Dzimiri and Cde Grace Tsitsi Jadagu, who died recently.

They have all been laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre.

“On a solemn note, our party and nation continue to lose gallant heroes who fought for the liberation of Zimbabwe and others who served in the post-independence era.

“These include the late Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Cde Nyasha Nash Dzimiri and Cde Grace Tsitsi Jadagu, who were interred at the National Heroes Acre.

“May their souls continue to rest in peace. I thank you,” said the President.

Meanwhile, a funeral parade for Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was held yesterday at 32 Infantry Battalion in Rusape.

Chief mourner, Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Anslem Sanyatwe, presided over the proceedings.

He described Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma as a veteran freedom fighter and a dedicated and loyal cadre.

“Bidding farewell to a gallant freedom fighter like Brigadier-General Mutsvunguma is a sad thing.

“It was shocking to hear of his untimely demise,” he said.

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe said Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Mapfumo Moyo, served the nation and the ZNA diligently.

“During the armed struggle, the late Rtd Gen consistently demonstrated a willingness to follow orders and comply with plans set by his superiors,” he said.

“He showed unwavering dedication and commitment to the liberation cause, making every effort to fulfil the revolution’s objectives to the best of his abilities.

“The senior officer played a persistent and consistent role in the war of liberation that led to Zimbabwe’s independence.”

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe said the nation and the Mutsvunguma family had been robbed of a loving father, brother and a true revolutionary.

“During his service, he received many awards and medals for his immense achievements and distinguished service to the nation and humanity at large. He has left a legacy in the ZDF.

“His exceptional loyalty and patriotism towards Zimbabwe reminds us how lucky we are as a country to have a generation of officers with such dedication and willpower such as the departed officer.

“We have lost a gallant son of the soil, a fighter and dedicated cadre. On behalf of ZNA, I would like to pay my deepest condolences to the Mutsvunguma family. His untimely death is very sudden and painful. We have all lost someone who is difficult to replace,” he said.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma rose through the ranks to Brig-Gen in 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Mirriam, and eight children.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was born on March 4, 1957, in Makoni District.

He left school to join the liberation struggle in 1975, crossing the border into Mozambique alongside 16 other cadres, who included three females.

He stayed at Nyadzonya Camp where he was assigned as a security officer responsible for screening recruits.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma later received initial military training at Morogoro ZIPRA Camp, under ZIPA, between 1975 and June 1976.

After training, he was deployed to Manica Province under Tangwena Sector and later withdrew to undergo a political course in Chimoio, ZANLA Headquarters.

On completion of the political course, he was deployed at Nachingweya as base security officer, which was the detachment level.

In April 1978, Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was deployed to Pasichigare ZANLA High Command Base as Trustee Commander/Political Commissar Instructor.

His responsibilities at the ZANLA Headquarters were to be answerable to President Mnangagwa, political re-orientation of ZANLA trained cadres, politicisation of captured whites from Rhodesia, analysing worldwide news for the consumption of ZANLA High Command and general staff and also drafting political programmes and lessons for cadres and instructors.

He was also answerable to the late Cde George Rutanhire, who was the head of political departments, which included Political Instructors, Research and Development, Music and Mbira Arts and created the News and News Analysis Department.

The general officer also assisted in the production of Zimbabwe News Magazines with the late Cde Henry Muchemwa, Cde Tendayi Chitsotso, Cde Herbert Matanga and Cde George Kashiri.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was elevated to become a member of the general staff in February 1980 and was tasked with integration of the ZANLA and ZIPRA forces to form a new 21 Infantry Battalion.

He was attested into the ZNA in March 1980 and was commanding officer at 11 Infantry Battalion between 1993 and 1994, before directing staff at Zimbabwe Staff College between 1995 and 1997.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was also Defence Attaché to the United States between 2000 and 2006.

He became director policy and international affairs in ZNA until 2015.