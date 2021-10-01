Source: Liberation pioneer declared National Hero | The Herald
Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter
One of the pioneers of the country’s liberation struggle Cde Wereki Sandiyani has been declared a national hero.
Cde Sandiyani died on September 26.
Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the development.
“Cde Wereki Sandiyani who died on the 26th of September was declared a national hero. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course,” said Dr Mpofu.
