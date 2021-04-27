Source: Life-changing skills for inmates | The Herald

Herald Reporter

Hurungwe Farm Prison is training convicts on basic skills so they can be self-employed and self-supporting when they are released.

Skills include carpentry, piggery, sewing, tree planting , gardening, fishing, and farming among others.

Speaking during a media tour at Hurungwe Farm Prison on Friday, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) deputy commissioner-general Dr Granisio Musango said production levels within the institution were very high.

Rehabilitation programmes promote behavioural reform and empower inmates with life survival skills in preparation for successful reintegration.

“Rehabilitation empowers offenders with the knowledge and skills so that they become employable or become potential entrepreneurs thereby providing sustainable livelihoods to their families. This will also contribute towards the nation’s economic growth and development.”

ZPCS had the capacity to produce self-sustenance levels through the optimum use of the available resources and partnerships with stakeholders and the community at large, with future plans having a strong bias towards the adoption of the smart agriculture concept.

“The programmes will promote sustainable agricultural production to levels that guarantee our institution’s food security and income generation upon production of surplus,” she said.

Hurungwe farm manager Assistant Correctional Principal Officer Happison Masocha said they are expecting a maize harvest large enough to keep the prison going for more than a year, with enough over to supply other prisons.

Inmates at the prison thanked ZPCS for impacting them with knowledge and skills that will go a long way in assisting their families when they go back in society.