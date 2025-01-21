Limpopo Road terror gang member jailed five years for robbery

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

A 37-year-old man from Tshabili has been jailed for five years after being convicted of robbing a motorist of an assortment of goods worth R53 000.

Azwindini Kwinda is believed to have been part of a gang that was terrorising motorists along the Beitbridge-Panda Mine Road.

His four accomplices are still at large.

The gang would block the road with huge stones at night and pounce on motorists who would have stopped to clear the road.

Kwinda was convicted when he appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate, Ms Charity Maphosa.

Detectives recovered a Markrov pistol loaded with seven live rounds when Kwinda was arrested.

Appearing for the State, Mr Willbrought Muleya said on November 9 last year at around 4am, Kwinda and his four accomplices barricaded the Beitbridge-Panda Mine Road with stones at Mawale Bridge.

The complainant arrived at the bridge driving a Mazda B2200 carrying an assortment of goods. The man tried to drive over the rocks and his vehicle developed a fault and came to a halt.

Kwinda and his accomplices emerged from the bush armed with a Markrov pistol and fired shots as they went towards the vehicle.

The complainant disembarked from the car and hid in the bush.

Kwinda’s gang took R5000 and an assortment of goods from the car, including five television sets, 10 blankets, and a cell phone, all valued at R53 000.

The matter was reported to the police.

Later that day, police detectives got information about Kwinda and his team’s whereabouts and pounced on them.

As the gang attempted to flee, Kwinda was cornered with the help of police dogs.

This led to the recovery of the complainant’s cell phone worth R1600. The rest of the stolen goods were not recovered.