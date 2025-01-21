City boss calls for Commission to take over amidst chaos at Harare City Council

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Harare City Council’s assistant executive to the town clerk, Matthew Marara has accused the capital city’s councillors of interfering in the management of the local authority.

Testifying before the Harare Commission of Inquiry, Marara described the situation at council as chaotic, and called for a Commission that can take over to “free workers from the meddlesome councillors”.

“Each time a Commission is appointed to run the Harare City Council, we work peacefully without the interference of these councillors,” he said.

“Even when a Commission is set up to oversee the affairs of the council, everything goes smoothly. These councillors are always at work, trying to interfere with our work.

“I wish that council workers could be liberated, it is chaotic within the city council.”

Marara said he was aware that by recommending the establishment of a commission, he was “digging his own grave”, as it would be challenging for him to return to work at the city council.

