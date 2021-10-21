Source: Lion mauls Gache Gache woman | The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

A lion is suspected to have devoured a Gache Gache woman who has been missing since last Friday after only half her body was found.

The woman left Gache Gache village for the Mudzimu Irrigation Scheme about 12 kilometres away. She reportedly left the irrigation scheme for the village on Friday last week intending to return on the same day.

Gache Gache Ward 8 Councillor Kudzanayi Makanyaire confirmed the incident which has left the community shocked.

“Information at hand is that the woman visited the village on Friday and left later that day to return to the Mudzimu Irrigation Scheme,” said Cllr Makanyaire.

“When she left, she had a torch and was riding a bicycle. However, she did not reach the village as expected by her husband.”

The husband then phoned the village enquiring about his wife only to be told that she had left for the irrigation scheme. A search ensued on both sides.

She was only found yesterday with the lower torso devoured about 600 metres from the irrigation scheme. The matter has been reported to Kariba police who were expected to attend the scene.

“We phoned the police and we were told that we should not move the body until they arrive to carry out investigations from Kariba,” said a villager.