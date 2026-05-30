Source: Liquid, govt sign MoU to establish software developer skills hub -Newsday Zimbabwe

TECHNOLOGY firm, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe (Liquid) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Zimbabwe to establish and operate a Software Developer Skills Development Hub.

Liquid, a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader, signed the MoU as part of its initiative to reinforce the critical role played by public-private partnerships in accelerating Zimbabwe’s digital transformation and skills development agenda.

“This MoU is about creating a robust and sustainable skills development programme that is aligned with the needs of industry and the digital economy,” Skills Audit and Development minister Jenfan Muswere said during the signing of the MoU recently in Harare.

“By focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital analytics, cyber security, and software development, we are ensuring that Zimbabwe participates in the Fourth Industrial Revolution not only as a consumer but also as a creator, innovator, and inventor.”

He said by working together with Liquid, the government was advancing its collective responsibility to build a digitally connected, technologically sovereign upper-middle-income society under Vision 2030.

Under the MoU, Liquid, through Cassava Technologies, will provide high-speed connectivity, cloud, cyber security and artificial intelligence compute training programmes.

The hub will also offer mentorship programmes and startup incubation opportunities, facilitate internships, and provide access to regional technology projects across Africa.

The Skills Audit and Development ministry will support the operationalisation of the hub, facilitate collaboration with educational institutions and development partners, and help align the programme with national development priorities and digital transformation objectives.

“Digital transformation is no longer a future goal, it is an immediate economic imperative. The pandemic permanently accelerated this shift, turning digital tools into foundational necessities,” Liquid vice-president and chief executive officer Lorreta Songola said.

“This partnership reflects our unyielding commitment to equipping Zimbabwe’s youth, entrepreneurs, and businesses with the exact skills and infrastructure needed to dominate the global digital economy.”

She said that through this initiative, Liquid was proud to ignite a sustainable technology ecosystem that creates meaningful jobs, fuels entrepreneurship, and establishes Zimbabwe as a beacon of regional innovation.

Liquid’s parent company, Cassava Technologies, is a global technology leader with operations in 40-plus markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, where the group’s companies operate.

Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110 000km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed internet access anywhere in Africa.