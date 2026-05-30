Source: Murwira pushes for Africa’s voice in global governance at UN meeting –Newsday Zimbabwe

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Prof. Amon Murwira

NEW YORK, May 29 (NewsDay Live) — Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Prof. Amon Murwira, has called for greater African representation in global institutions, telling a high-level United Nations meeting that multilateralism is under strain at a time of mounting global challenges.

Murwira made the remarks at a Meeting of the Group of Friends on Global Governance at UN Headquarters in New York, on Thursday, just days before Zimbabwe seeks election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The meeting, held under the theme “Reforming and Improving Global Governance: Working Together to Address Global Challenges,” was chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and attended by senior UN officials, including Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

Addressing delegates, Murwira said growing geopolitical tensions and complex global challenges underscored the need for stronger international cooperation.

“Multilateralism is under pressure, trust among nations is being tested, and global challenges are becoming more complex, interconnected and urgent. In such circumstances, cooperation, solidarity and collective action are essential,” he said.

Murwira praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Global Governance Initiative, describing it as consistent with Zimbabwe’s commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation.

“The Charter of the United Nations remains the critical foundation of international cooperation. Its principles remind us that the world is best served not by division, not by unilateralism, not by confrontation, but through dialogue, cooperation and the cardinal principle of mutual respect and sovereign equality of states,” he said.

The minister outlined three priorities for reforming global governance: inclusivity, South-South cooperation and strengthened multilateral dialogue.

He said Africa and the Global South remained underrepresented in key international institutions, weakening both the legitimacy and effectiveness of the current global governance system.

“The continued underrepresentation of Africa and the Global South in key international institutions undermines both the legitimacy and effectiveness of the global governance architecture,” Murwira said, calling for urgent reforms that reflect the interests and development needs of developing nations.

He described South-South cooperation as a practical mechanism for advancing inclusive development and linked the principle to Zimbabwe’s economic engagement strategy.

“Zimbabwe is open for business, through which we seek mutually beneficial partnerships that advance shared prosperity for all,” he said.

Murwira also stressed the importance of inclusive dialogue among all member states, regardless of political differences, saying Zimbabwe’s foreign policy remains guided by the principle of being “a friend to all and an enemy to none.”

The minister used the platform to highlight Zimbabwe’s bid for a UNSC seat for the 2027-2028 term.

“Based on the above principles enshrined in the UN Charter and Constitution, Zimbabwe is standing for election for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027-2028 as the sole African Union-endorsed candidate,” he said.

“If elected, Zimbabwe will work to advance a more balanced, inclusive and effective approach to international peace and security.”

He concluded with an appeal for support ahead of the June 3 General Assembly vote.

“We therefore look forward to the support of member states and our friends in this group during the elections on 3 June 2026,” Murwira said.

The address comes as Zimbabwe concludes a months-long diplomatic campaign for the UNSC seat. The country has secured endorsements from all 54 African Union member states and has also received support from countries in the Caribbean, Pacific, Central and Eastern European regions.

Although running unopposed for Africa’s allocated seat, Zimbabwe must still secure a two-thirds majority of votes cast in the General Assembly at least 128 votes through a secret ballot.

If elected, Zimbabwe will begin its third term on the Security Council in January 2027. The country previously served as a non-permanent member in 1983-1984 and 1991-1992.

Zimbabwe has also aligned its candidacy with the African Union’s Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, which advocate for a more representative, transparent and accountable global governance system, including reform of the Security Council.

Thursday’s meeting provided Murwira with a high-profile platform to present Zimbabwe’s case directly to many of the member states that will vote in next week’s election.