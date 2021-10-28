Source: Livestock recovered from rustlers | The Herald

Crime Reporter

Seven cattle and 15 goats have been recovered from cattle rustlers, with four suspects arrested.

Of the four, two were arrested in Dotito, one in Lupane and the fourth in Shamva.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police in Dotito arrested Steady Kariboyo (30) and Mathias Mapurisa (30) in connection with stock theft occurring on Saturday or Sunday in Dotito, Mt Darwin.

Brian Chiteku (26) and Fightmore Chiwanza (age not given), left their cattle unattended while grazing, and returned the following day to find out that nine cattle were missing.

They followed up and managed to recover seven head, allegedly from the two men now under arrest.

On Sunday, police in Shamva in cooperation with the public, arrested Alfred Vheremu (35) for stock theft and recovered 15 goats belonging to several villagers.

Two further suspects are on the run.

Police in Lupane are investigating a case of poaching in which one suspect, Peter Nyathi, was arrested whilst his accomplices identified as Gilbert Moyo, Bukhosi Ncube, Hlalani Matwasa and Mduduzi are on the run.

“The suspects trapped and killed a female buffalo which was identified by members of the National Parks and Wildlife who were on patrol on Friday last week,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“An ambush was set leading to the arrest of the suspect who is assisting the police with investigations.”

Last month, 11 farmers in Mvurwi lost 46 goats in separate incidents to unknown thieves who stole them while they were grazing unattended.

It is suspected that the goats are sold in towns and cities where there have a ready market.

Most of them are sold to unscrupulous butchery and restaurant operators who slaughter them for resale while others are sold to individuals.

On average, between 5 000 and 10 000 cases of stock theft have been reported each year in Zimbabwe during the past few years.

The ZRP Anti-Stock Theft Unit has over the years intensified campaigns, deployments and community-based initiatives to fight animal theft.