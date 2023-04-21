Source: Local Govt director, developer in land scam -Newsday Zimbabwe

The director State land in the Local Government and Public Works ministry, Mlindeli Sayi, appeared in court yesterday for allegedly transferring a residential stand that had been paid for to another client.

Sayi, who is jointly charged with Arosume Property Developers, had filed a notice challenging their placement on remand, saying the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) had no authority to interfere on civil agreements.

The parties appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who granted them free bail and postponed the matter to next Thursday.

According to the State, on June 7, 2007, the Local Government, Public Works and Urban Development ministry, Sally Mugabe Housing Co-operative and Arosume entered into a tripartite partnership agreement for the development of 154 residential stands in Carrick Creagh.

According to the agreement, the ministry had the role of facilitating title survey, issuing of title deeds and to assist the developer in obtaining access to the necessary infrastructure facilities and utilities.

It is alleged in 2006, the complainant, Absolom Muchandiona, applied for a residential stand through the ministry and in May 2008, was allocated Stand No 74 Carrick Creagh, Borrowdale, Harare, measuring 7 010 square metres.

On the same date, he signed a lease agreement and made an initial payment. He later paid all the required development fees.

On May 31, 2021, Sayi connived with Arosume and tried to transfer the stand to one Abraham Murwira alleging that Muchandiona owed US$236 633,46 in outstanding development fees.

The accused parties are arguing that Zacc failed to investigate how the complainant, a private person, was allocated the stand reserved for civil servants.