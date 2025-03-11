Love triangle spills into courts

Spiwe Sarakunze, Herald Reporter

A Harare woman has taken her neighbour to court seeking a peace order over allegations of an attempted romantic takeover of her husband.

Monalisa Chirimuta claims that Kudzai Mugore has been threatening to take her husband, with whom she previously had a relationship.

Chirimuta described several incidents of physical assault, saying, “Whenever she sees me, Mugore assaults me even in front of people, embarrassing me. The reason is that I must leave my husband for her.”

Chirimuta recounted a particularly violent encounter where Mugore allegedly grabbed her by the collar, demanding that she leave her husband.

She also reported that Mugore would visit her home, continuing the harassment.

The court heard that both women were involved with the same man, but he ultimately chose to marry Chirimuta, fuelling Mugore’s anger.

Chirimuta accused Mugore of verbally abusing her, including insults branding her a prostitute.

In response, Mugore denied the allegations, claiming that Chirimuta has been the source of her troubles, accusing her of sending people to insult and mock her, particularly about her job as a house helper.

After reviewing both sides, presiding Magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam granted a peace order against Mugore, prohibiting her from further verbal or physical abuse toward Chirimuta.