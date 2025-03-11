School head accuses teacher of abuse

Spiwe Sarakunze, Herald Reporter

A school head and owner has been granted a peace order against a teacher who was abusing him and making allegation that he was engaging in inappropriate relationships with students.

Mr Tofa Chisveto, the head of Rivendale School of Excellence in Mukate, Domboshava, said Sibongile Maringire, had been verbally abusive and physically confrontational. Mr Chisveto detailed an incident where Maringire allegedly blocked his path and struck him in the chest.

He said her actions followed his request for her to leave the school, asserting his authority as the owner.

“This woman is in a habit of bad-mouthing me, threatening to take the school, saying I do not deserve to own it,” he said.

Mr Chisveto expressed fear of continuing to work with Maringire, citing her violent behaviour as disruptive to the school environment.

In response, Maringire denied all allegations and claimed to have received reports from Form 4 students about Chisveto’s inappropriate advances. “After hearing rumours about Chisveto’s behaviour, I called a meeting with the girls, and they confirmed my suspicions,” she explained.

Maringire reported the situation to the school board and parents, which she believes led Mr Chisveto to retaliate by attempting to remove her from the school.

“If Chisveto is uncomfortable working with us, he should be the one to leave,” she said.

The presiding magistrate, Ms Meenal Narotam, ultimately granted a peace order in favour of Mr Chisveto, ensuring he would not be subjected to further abuse by Maringire.