Lower Gweru man fatally stabbed in revenge attack

Midlands Bureau

A 39-year-old man Nqobizitha Mazibuko from Lower Gweru died after he was fatally stabbed during a revenge attack on Christmas Eve.

Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident happened around 11 pm along a dust road leading from Madigane Business Centre in Madigane Village under Chief Sogwala.

“Mazibuko’s assailants, identified as Thabani Mpofu, Nqabutho Bhebhe, and Nkosilathi, confronted him about a past assault, seeking revenge. Despite Mazibuko’s attempt to flee, the suspects chased after him and fatally stabbed him,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said an eyewitness tried to intervene but was unsuccessful.

“The suspects fled the scene, leaving Mazibuko lying on the road. Mazibuko’s body was discovered around 5 am on Christmas Day,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said police from Maboleni attended the scene and are currently investigating the case.