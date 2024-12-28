Source: Zimbabwe holiday carnage claims 77 lives, leaves 411 injured – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – A total of 77 people lost their lives in road traffic accidents recorded in different parts of the country between December 15 and Boxing Day this year, police have said.

According to a statement by police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Friday, there were 1,211 road traffic accidents recorded in the period, with 65 of them resulting in death.

Police said 411 people were also injured from the accidents.

The number of deaths is a slight increase compared to the same period last year in which 71 people were killed.

Of the road accidents experienced this festive period, police said, 106 were recorded on 22 December, with seven people killed on the day while 38 were injured.

On Christmas Day, police added, 104 road traffic accidents were recorded with 13 people being killed and 16 injured.

On 26 December, 87 road traffic accidents were recorded with 11 people killed while 40 were injured.

Nyathi attributed most of the fatal accidents to fatigue and negligence by private vehicle drivers.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has established that, some accidents are caused by fatigue and negligent conduct on the part of drivers,” he said.

Nyathi said most road traffic accidents involved private vehicles in which either drivers or passengers perished.

“The only major road traffic accident involving public service vehicles was recorded on 22nd December 2024 where three buses collided and two people died.

Police said accidents involving pedestrians trying to cross the roads have also been recorded.

“Drivers are urged to be observant especially when approaching built-up areas or places frequented by the public including residential areas.

“Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should avoid speeding and overtaking in circumstances that are clearly not safe to do so. Above all, motorists are implored not to overload vehicles when travelling on the country’s roads,” said Nyathi.