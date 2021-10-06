LRF and WCOZ MOUNT anti-child marriages campaign

A MASVINGO resident and two human rights organisations have asked the High Court to order Marange Apostolic Church of St Johanne and the Apostolic Churches Council to mount a campaign denouncing the pervasive practice of child marriages.

In an application filed recently at Harare High Court, Sharon Moffat,

a resident of Masvingo, Legal Resources Foundation (LRF) and Women’s

Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) want Marange Apostolic Church of St

Johanne and the Apostolic Churches Council to be ordered to publish at

every shrine or every place of worship, a message for 19 consecutive

weeks, clarifying, for the benefit of their congregants and adherents,

that the marrying or giving in the marriage of girl children is not an

aspect of their respective faiths and should not be committed in the

name of their religion.

Moffat, LRF and WCoZ also want the High Court to order Health and

Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga, Justice, Legal and

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi, Home Affairs and

Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe, Women’s Affairs,

Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Hon.

Sithembiso Nyoni, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Gender Commission

and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, to take steps to bring to an end

the practice of marrying and giving in the marriage of girl children in

Marange Apostolic Church of St Johanne and in Independent African

Apostolic Churches represented by Apostolic Churches Council.

The trio want Zimbabwean authorities to conduct identification of

children married in terms of the practice, their removal, from such

marriages and placement in places of safety established in terms of

the Children’s Act for their rehabilitation.

They also want the activation of the criminal justice system against

all men who have married or otherwise have had sexual intercourse with

minor children in the name of religion post the decision of the

Constitutional Court in Mudzuru and Another v Minister of Justice,

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Others in Case No. CCZ-12-15 and

the publication of a summary of the declaraturs in all national

newspapers and on all national radio stations in all vernacular

languages.

Moffat, LRF, which is a law-based human rights organisation and WCoZ,

a network of women’s organisations involved in the preservation and

protection of women’s rights including the rights of children are

represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, Advocate Regina Bwanali and Advocate

Choice Damiso.

Marange Apostolic Church of St Johanne, Apostolic Churches Council,

Chiwenga, Ziyambi, Kazembe, Nyoni, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe

Gender Commission and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission are cited as

respondents to the application.

The applicants argued that some members of the Marange Apostolic

Church of St Johanne church have taken to marrying and marrying off

girl children falsely claiming such practice to be part of their

religious beliefs while such a breach has also taken root in most

church organisations represented by Apostolic Churches Council.

Moffat, LRF and WCoZ accused Marange Apostolic Church of St Johanne

and Apostolic Churches Council of not taking a position to affirm

their true beliefs and faith and to disassociate themselves from their

adherents who violate the law in their name.

Marange Apostolic Church of St Johanne and Apostolic Churches Council,

Moffat, LRF and WCoZ argued, had accommodated the criminal practices

and given the impression that they not only tolerate them, but that

those practices constitute a fundamental component of their faith.

Moffat, LRF and WCoZ want the High Court to declare that the practice

of marrying and marrying off girl children to be declared as not an

essential element of the religious beliefs of Marange Apostolic Church

of St Johanne and the organisations represented by Apostolic Churches

Council and for such practice to be declared to be in breach of

sections 19(1), 19(2)(a), 19(2)(d), 19(3)(b)(iii), 26(a), 26(b),

27(2), 51, 53, 78(1), 78(2), 80(3), 81(1)(d), 81(1)(e) and 81(2) of

the Constitution.