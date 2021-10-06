The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices effective Tuesday, 5 October 2021.

Source: ZERA Hikes Fuel Prices For October – The Zimbabwean

According to a notice issued by the energy regulator on Tuesday night, the maximum pump price of diesel has been set at ZWL$122.13 or US$1.38 per litre while that of petrol has been capped at ZWL$123.71 or US$1.40 per litre.

This is a significant increase from the fuel prices for September. Last month ZERA set the cap for the price of diesel at ZWL$115.15 or US$1.34 per litre and petrol at ZWL$118.42 or US$1.38 per litre.

In its latest fuel price adjustment, ZERA said operators may sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.