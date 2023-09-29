Source: Lupane youths demand action on service delivery – The Southern Eye

The meeting was aimed at creating an engagement platform where young people share ideas on issues of social accountability and service delivery in both Kusile Rural District Council and the Lupane Town Local Board.

THE LUPANE Youth for Development Trust (LYDT) yesterday held a social accountability meeting where they shared their aspirations with the newly-elected councillors.

LYDT programmes co-ordinator Tawanda Mazango said the trust in partnership with the National Association of Youth Organisations convened the meeting to keep the elected officials on their toes on service delivery issues.

“The meeting gave the young people a chance to share what they want to see Lupane develop into. They stressed the issue of refuse collection. The Lupane Local Board is selling stands that have no water and sewer system which the youths said was a potential health hazard for young people and called for action in the coming 12 months,” Mazango said.

The meeting also gave council officials the opportunity to share their views on what they intend to do in the next five years.

“We agreed to share what can be achieved in the short, medium, and long term, issues of refuse collection can be achieved instantly,” Mazango said.

Lupane board chairperson Thandolwenkosi Nyoni vowed to fight corruption and meet the youths’ demands.

“We promised the youth that we will try our best to meet their expectations and everything we do as council should come from the people as we are there to serve the people,” Nyoni said.