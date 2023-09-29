Source: Byo residents embrace clean-up campaign – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO residents have embraced council’s proposed week-long clean-up campaign dubbed Big Spring Cleaning, saying the new initiative will go a long way in restoring the city’s cleanliness.

The campaign, a brainchild of mayor David Coltart, will run from October 1 to 7 in all parts of the city. This comes at a time when the local authority is still struggling to collect garbage.

The exercise is aimed at restoring the city’s image as the cleanest city in the country and to reduce the risk of waste-related disease outbreaks.

In a statement, town clerk Christopher Dube said: “The city will be running the Spring Cleaning campaign, a programme to rid our central business district and suburbs of accumulated waste, from Sunday 1 to Saturday 7 October 2023”.

“We are inviting stakeholders who can partner the city by selecting an area that they can clear waste during this campaign or providing front end loaders and or trucks for clearing waste during this campaign.”

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Ambrose Sibindi rallied all stakeholders to support the exercise.

“We asked all stakeholders, residents association and organisation to partake in this very good exercise of cleaning the city and it is our hope that after this cleanup campaign people will develop a habit of cleanness and continue cleaning up their premises”, Sibindi said.

He added: “A clean city attracts investors to come and invest in the city. We all benefit, residents will benefit by people coming to invest here, employment being created and we would have set a road map of developing the city in terms of attracting those who can come to invest in the city.”.