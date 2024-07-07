Source: MADAM BOSS EYES HOLLYWOOD STARDOM | The Sunday Mail

Madam Boss

Prince Mushawevato

DREAM finally realised!

This perfectly captures comedienne Madam Boss’ experience at the 2024 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards in Los Angeles, the United States, where she was an invited guest.

Having won the 2021 E! African Social Star People’s Choice award but was unable to travel due to Covid-19 restrictions, her attendance this year was a dream come true.

Madam Boss — real name Tyra Chikocho — was not nominated for an award at the ceremony, which celebrates blacks’ excellence in music, film, sports and philanthropy, but she made a phenomenal impact nonetheless.

She proudly donned the Zimbabwean fabric, a powerful symbol of her heritage that resonated with audiences.

Beyond the red carpet, the comedienne thrilled fans with her infectious energy. She was spotted mingling and being interviewed by A-list celebrities like Ray J, Will Smith and Usher Raymond, showcasing her personality and talent on a global stage.

Fellow Zimbabwean Tinashe Kachingwe, Akon, TI, Tyla, Chloe and Hailey Bailey, Common, Erica Banks and Joe Thomas are other top celebrities she interacted with.

Madam Boss arguably became the first Zimbabwean to network with so many international celebrities at one go.

Back home, her appearance at the BET Awards is a source of immense national pride, highlighting her success.

“I am superexcited to be here. I won a People’s Choice Award two years ago but could not travel because of Covid-19, but I’m finally here and thrilled,” she said in an interview with singer and songwriter Ray J.

It is not every day that someone rises from humble beginnings to rub shoulders with the world’s A-listers.

“I was so shocked; the celebrities are so humble! I thought they would not talk to me . . . You are going to be surprised by some of the things in my phone that I will be sharing with you,” she said, with a smile, as she was being welcomed by fans at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Could the recent development mark the beginning of a new chapter in the comedienne’s life?

She is showing keen interest in being part of Hollywood productions.

“I am now aiming at joining movies. I should now be working with the likes of Tyler Perry. Links have been created and something should give,” said Madam Boss.

“My invoice has also changed,” she added with a chuckle.

Growing up in Madziva and Masvingo, a life among Hollywood celebrities would have seemed like a distant dream. Her childhood was far from easy.

After her mother left when she was young, she was forced to take on the responsibility of caring for her family at the tender age of 10. This even led to her temporarily leaving school to hustle and provide for her siblings.

Despite these hardships, she persevered, eventually returning to school and finishing her education. She then crossed the border to South Africa, where she found work as a domestic worker.

But Madam Boss’ story is not only defined by struggle. Fuelled by unwavering determination and dedication, she has scaled incredible heights. Her journey from those humble beginnings to the red carpet of the BET Awards is a testament to the power of hard work and resilience.

“Keep on pushing, maintaining a clean brand and be creative so that you will be recognised out there,” she adds.

While in Los Angeles for the awards, the comedienne’s energy was captivating. Her enthusiasm and talent shone brightly on the global stage.

And her success does not stop there!

Her graph keeps growing. She recently raised the country’s flag high again after being invited to attend the première of Netflix’s highly anticipated “Bridgerton Season 3”.

This attests to her inspiring journey and ever-expanding influence. She has arguably become a role model for many, not only in Zimbabwe but also across Africa and beyond.

“I think, as Zimbabweans, we are trying with regard to our awards . . . I hope we keep improving the standards,” said Madam Boss.

Netizens have been left mesmerised by her stirring confidence.

Beyond her dazzling personality and star power, Madam Boss’ appearance at the BET Awards transcended entertainment.

She became a cultural ambassador for Zimbabwe, proudly showcasing the country’s national fabric on the global stage.

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry recognised the significance of this gesture, commending her “commitment to cultural representation”.

By wearing the national fabric, she highlighted the beauty and significance of Zimbabwean culture for a worldwide audience.

“This act of cultural pride not only promotes diversity but also breaks stereotypes, fostering a more inclusive global community,” said the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

“Through her efforts, Madam Boss inadvertently became an educator, sparking international interest in Zimbabwe’s rich tourism offerings, traditions, craftsmanship and cultural heritage.”

This newfound awareness has the potential to not only raise appreciation for diverse cultures but also boost tourism to Zimbabwe.

“My aim was to set the Zimbabwean narrative correct . . . Thank you Zimbabweans for your support,” she said.

The comedienne is a shining example of using her platform to celebrate her heritage and inspire others.

Her trip to the BET Awards was largely sponsored by Roar Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ms Shally — born Shaleen Nullens.

Meanwhile, South African pop star Tyla and Limpopo-born artiste Makhadzi triumphed at the BET Awards. Tyla won in the Best New Artist and Best International Act categories, while Makhadzi took home the Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act award, beating fellow South African Tyler ICU and other global artistes.

Tyla, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, was nominated for four awards overall. In addition to her two wins, she was also nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste, which went to SZA; and the Viewers’ Choice Award, which went to Beyoncé for “Texas Hold ‘Em”.

Usher, who was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, was named Best Male R&B/Pop Artiste. Killer Mike won Album of the Year for “Michael”. Monét won the BET Her award and Video of the Year for “On My Mama”. Regina King was named best actress.