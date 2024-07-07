Source: Human waste found in 24 Harare boreholes | The Sunday Mail

Nokutenda Tobve

TRACES of faecal matter have been found in 24 boreholes across several suburbs in Harare in tests done between January and June this year, The Sunday Mail has learnt.

Tests on water samples taken from 259 boreholes in suburbs such as Mbare, Highfield, Glen View and Budiriro were found to contain significant traces of the E. coli bacteria, indicating the presence of human waste.

E.coli, short for Escherichia coli, is a type of bacteria commonly found in human intestines.

While some strains are harmless, others can cause serious illness.

Its presence in water suggests faecal matter from humans may have entered the water source.

Harare City Council head of corporate communications Mr Stanley Gama confirmed the development. “Out of 259 boreholes sampled from January to June 2024, 24 were contaminated with E. coli,” he said.

“Boreholes that yield unsatisfactory results are closed and users are notified, while further investigations are carried out.

“Some remedial action taken on such boreholes include rehabilitation or repair and installation of inline chlorinators.

“Other interventions that have been implemented include bucket chlorination and distribution of aqua tablets.”

In Budiriro and Highfield, one borehole was found to have been contaminated in each of the suburbs, while traces of the bacteria were found in two boreholes in each of the following suburbs: Glen View, Dzivaresekwa Extension, Hopley, Msasa and Mbare.

Kuwadzana had three contaminated boreholes. Harare is perennially plagued by waterborne disease outbreaks, which experts attribute to the city’s failure to provide clean running water to residents.

While adults can recover from an E. coli infection within a week, children and older adults have a greater risk of developing a life-threatening form of kidney failure.

Added Mr Gama: “City health authorities continue to monitor the quality of all water sources and remedial action is taken immediately when there are unsatisfactory results.

“Water point committees have been established and capacitated to make sure water sources are safe. There is need for health education on the need to treat water at the point of use regardless of source.”

Harare presently produces about 260 megalitres of potable water a day against a demand of up to 800 megalitres.

According to the council, suburbs such as Glen View, Tafara, Mabvuku, Zimre Park, Greendale, Chadcombe, Greencroft, Mabelreign and Waterfalls were the most affected by water shortages.