Source: Mafume Defends CCC Councillors’ Attendance At ZANU PF Ideology Workshop

Jacob Mafume, a councillor with the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party and the current Mayor of Harare, has defended the decision of mayors and council chairpersons to attend a two-day training seminar organised by the ruling ZANU PF party’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works summoned all mayors and council chairpersons to attend the indoctrination sessions held at the Rainbow Towers Hotel on August 21 and 22.

While Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart and his deputy Edwin Ndlovu opted not to attend, Mafume was among those who participated in the training.