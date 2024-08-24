I Have Nothing To Hide – Chamisa

I’m an open book. I have nothing to hide. I live narrow and straight. I seek peace not war. I speak love not hate! The future is happiness!

Advocate Thabani Mpofu, a close colleague of Chamisa, has challenged those who have accused the latter of being bribed by the ruling ZANU PF party to weaken the opposition in Zimbabwe.

Mpofu has directly addressed Chamisa’s critics, demanding that they present evidence to substantiate their claims of ZANU PF bribery. He said:

The claim that Nelson Chamisa was bribed by ZANU PF to compromise the opposition’s efforts is a baseless and orchestrated smear campaign, concocted in the corridors of Jongwe House, and is aimed at consolidating ZANU’s hold on power. This allegation doesn’t even originate from third-wayists (who as we now know are spineless and tactless critics), as it serves no purpose other than to bolster ZANU’s interests. Those who peddle this falsehood must either produce concrete evidence or be exposed as ZANU apologists, deserving of scrutiny and criticism. We can’t go on like this. If anyone has any evidence on Chamisa let them produce it or forever hold their peace.

Prominent political analyst and academic Ibbo Mandaza recently taken aim at Chamisa, lambasting him for his apparent “inaction” and his frequent use of the phrase “God is in it” on social media.

In his scathing critique, Mandaza bluntly told Chamisa to step away from opposition politics and allow other willing candidates the opportunity to lead. He wrote: