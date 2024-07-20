Source: Magaya on spending spree –Newsday Zimbabwe

Yadah FC

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League side Yadah have roped in three foreign players to bolster their squad in a bid to avoid relegation from the topflight.

The Miracle Boys endured a tough first half of the season and currently occupy 14th position on the log standings, just one rung above the relegation cut-off point, with 16 matches remaining.

Marquee signing Khama Billiat has been in top form for the ambitious side, scoring seven goals since his grand arrival at the start of the season.

But his efforts have not been well complemented by his current teammates, forcing club owner Walter Magaya to look elsewhere for players who can operate at the same wavelength with the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star.

The ambitious club yesterday announced the capture of five players, most of them with a known playing record.

Top of the list is former Warriors and Caps United star Tafadzwa “Fire” Rusike, who is joined by Zambian international defender Adrian Chama.

The club has also signed Burundi midfielder Francis Mustafa, Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya and Nigerian striker Matthew Abel Obinna.

A quick search on the internet shows that all, except Obinna, have a proven track record and have played for their national teams before.

Kigonya is part of the Uganda national team and has previously played club football in Zambia, Tanzania and Kenya before his arrival at Yadah.

The 28-year-old shot stopper, who is also comfortable using his feet, has played for Zambian topflight sides Trident Football Club and Forest Rangers.

In Kenya, he played for giants Sofapaka Sports Club and later Azam Football Club in Tanzania.

The 35-year-old Chama is also set to add international experience in the Yadah dressing room, having played 45 matches for Chipolopolo.

The defender is joining from Zesco United and has also previously0 played for Green Buffaloes in the Zambia topflight.

Mustafa is a Burundian international, having featured for his national team 10 times, including at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

At club level, he has featured for four big African teams, including Kenya giants Go Mahia. He last played for Bugesera FC in the Rwanda topflight league last season.

However, not much background information could be found on the internet for Obinna, except for some few videos of him on YouTube.

But he has impressed the Yadah technical team during his trial stint and is expected to share the scoring burden with Jerry Chipangura, who has looked a decent player in the last few games.

Rusike is joining from Zambia, where he has been based for the last few seasons.

The left-footed winger, who is a free agent, was also wanted by Division One side Scotland FC, but it appears Yadah moved swiftly and convinced him to join their project.

Rusike is available to feature for the club in their league home clash against Bikita Minerals at Heart Stadium this afternoon.

The Yadah club management was running around yesterday to try and regularise the four foreigners so that they can be legible to play for the team as soon as possible.

Matchday 19 fixtures

Today: Yadah v Bikita Minerals (Heart), GreenFuel v Simba Bhora (GreenFuel Arena), ZPC Kariba v Chegutu Pirates (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum (Mandava), Arenel Movers v Chicken Inn (Luveve).

Sunday: Hwange v Dynamos (Colliery), Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v TelOne (Sakubva), Caps United v Herentals (Rufaro)